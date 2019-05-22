LIMA — Lola Irene Brunk, 101, passed away early on the morning of May 21, 2019 at Lima Convalescent Center. Lola was born March 1, 1918 near Elida, OH to Solomon M. and Magdalene (Stalter) Brunk and was welcomed by three older siblings. She grew up on the family farm on McBride Road and attended West Camelback School near her home. Aside from brief work opportunities away from home, Lola spent all of her life in the Elida community.

At a young age, Lola united with the Mennonite Church, and she was a charter member of Sharon Mennonite Church near Elida. She served for many years as a Sunday school teacher and was active in the Ladies' Sewing Circle. Her love for God's Word and the church was evident until her death.

In the 1960's Lola attended Messiah Bible School near Logan, OH. She taught Summer Bible School classes in many communities, spent some time in Kentucky in rural mission work and worked at Park View Press at Harrisonburg, VA from 1966 to 1968. Locally she was employed in housecleaning jobs, was librarian at Elida Mennonite School for one year and worked as a local bookkeeper in the early 1970's.

Lola was well known as a source of local church and family history and was a meticulous record keeper and note taker. She enjoyed writing and receiving letters, flower gardening, traveling and singing. She often extended hospitality to guests in her home and, for some years, baked specialty cakes on order.

Lola is survived by five nieces, five nephews, 38 great-nieces and nephews, 105 great-great nieces and nephews, and six great-great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister: Marie Brunk, and three brothers: Wilbur Brunk, Arthur Brunk and Roy Brunk.

Funeral arrangements include visitation hours on Friday, May 24 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Harter Schier in Delphos, OH. Funeral services, under the direction of John Brunk and Brian Reeder, are scheduled at Sharon Mennonite Church on Saturday, May 25, at 10:00 a.m. with burial in the adjoining cemetery.