LIMA — Lola M. "Sis" Johnson, 93, passed away on August 18, 2020, at 2:10 pm, at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio. Lola was born September 26, 1926 in Hanging Rock, OH, to Ferris Colley and Florine (Copley) Colley, both of whom preceded her in death. On August 3, 1946 she married Harold A. "Sam" Johnson who preceded her in death on March 13, 1975. She worked at General Dynamics where she eventually retired. She greatly enjoyed reading. Shopping was one of her favorite things to do, especially when she had the opportunity to go to garage sales. She made friends easily and never knew a stranger. She loved animals, especially her dogs. Above all else, Lola was devoted to her family. She was the best mother that person could ask for, and there was nothing she loved more than spending time with her grandchildren. She was an exceptional woman and will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Survivors include: children, Lola (Nan) Busch, Beverly (Larry) Lowry-Roose, Deborah (Pat) Darnell, and Greg Johnson; siblings, Bonnie Selby, Larry Colley, and Rita Parker; as well as 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: parents, Ferris and Florine Colley; husband, Harold A. "Sam" Johnson; daughter, Pamela Stover; siblings, Erma Jean Prater, Rose Chalvin, Raymond Colley, Carol Nelson, Sharon Johnson, Bill Colley, Mike Colley, Dale Colley, and Ralph Colley; grandson, Drew Johnson; as well as great-grandson, Corey Hamilton.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel. Celebrant Mika Kill will officiate the service. Burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery following the service. Visitation will take place on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m, also at the Eastside Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs.

