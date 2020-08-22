1/1
Lola Johnson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Lola M. "Sis" Johnson, 93, passed away on August 18, 2020, at 2:10 pm, at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio. Lola was born September 26, 1926 in Hanging Rock, OH, to Ferris Colley and Florine (Copley) Colley, both of whom preceded her in death. On August 3, 1946 she married Harold A. "Sam" Johnson who preceded her in death on March 13, 1975. She worked at General Dynamics where she eventually retired. She greatly enjoyed reading. Shopping was one of her favorite things to do, especially when she had the opportunity to go to garage sales. She made friends easily and never knew a stranger. She loved animals, especially her dogs. Above all else, Lola was devoted to her family. She was the best mother that person could ask for, and there was nothing she loved more than spending time with her grandchildren. She was an exceptional woman and will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Survivors include: children, Lola (Nan) Busch, Beverly (Larry) Lowry-Roose, Deborah (Pat) Darnell, and Greg Johnson; siblings, Bonnie Selby, Larry Colley, and Rita Parker; as well as 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: parents, Ferris and Florine Colley; husband, Harold A. "Sam" Johnson; daughter, Pamela Stover; siblings, Erma Jean Prater, Rose Chalvin, Raymond Colley, Carol Nelson, Sharon Johnson, Bill Colley, Mike Colley, Dale Colley, and Ralph Colley; grandson, Drew Johnson; as well as great-grandson, Corey Hamilton.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel. Celebrant Mika Kill will officiate the service. Burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery following the service. Visitation will take place on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m, also at the Eastside Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Service
12:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
828 Bellefontaine Ave
Lima, OH 45801
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved