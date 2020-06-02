BLUFFTON — Lola Marlene Leiber, 82, passed away June 1, 2020 at her residence. Lola was born March 5, 1938 in Leipsic to the late Sylvester and Florence (Leatherman) Dangler. On March 9, 1956 she married Donald Leiber who preceded her in death on December 5, 2002. Lola graduated from Cory-Rawson High School. She drove school bus for 35 years for Bluffton Schools and helped her husband farm. Lola and her family operated L & L Raw Furs in Bluffton where she was known as the "fastest muskrat skinner ever". She was a member of the Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Bluffton and past president of the Bluffton Athletic Boosters. Lola enjoyed watching sports especially the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes and loved her family. Survivors include a son, Jim Leiber of Bluffton; two daughters, Cathy (Gary) Hill and Cynthia (Thomas) Zeigler both of Bluffton; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; a brother, Danny (Evelyn) Dangler of Bluffton; and three sisters, Colleen Marquart of Lima, Ruth Thompson of Rawson and Linda Whitehouse of Norton, Ohio. Lola was preceded in death by a son, David K. Leiber; two grandchildren, Taylor Dickey, Kelly Ann Zeigler; a brother, Ivan Dangler and a sister, Catherine Lause. A private graveside service will be held at Tawa Cemetery near Rawson, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel United Church of Christ or the American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Lola's family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.