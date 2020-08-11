1/
Londynn Gipson
LIMA — Londynn Marie Gipson, passed away at birth, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 7:41 p.m., at Memorial Hospital, Marysville. Her mother, Bianca Rochelle Campbell, died hours later at the Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center.

Surviving is her father Tryson Gipson; her grandmother, Lesley Campbell; her step grandfather, Gregory Xavier Houston, and her step grandmother, Crystal (Hilton) Wilson; and her great-grandmother, Celestine Owens.

She is also preceded in death by her grandfather Harley E. Owens, Jr.; and great-grandparents: Samuel Campbell, Arma Jean Campbell and Harley Owens, Sr.

Joint funeral services, with her mother, Bianca will begin at Noon, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with Pastor Bruce Monford officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 11 a.m. until Noon.

Due to government restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed in the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
