KENTON — Lonnie Campbell, 97, of Kenton passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

She was born on August 28, 1922 in Mousie, KY to the late Adam and Betty (Wicker) Smith. Lonnie married John Campbell on December 21, 1940 and he preceded her in death on October 28, 1984.

Surviving are four children: Delbert Campbell of Ridgeway, Sandra Dyer of Dola, Deborah (Daniel) Watts of Oregon, and John Campbell of Kenton. Lonnie is also survived by eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons: Arthur and Jerry Campbell; one granddaughter; and 14 brothers and sisters. Lonnie enjoyed quilting, reading mysteries, crosswords, and picture puzzles, and was a wonderful cook.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Jack Duffy officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00am on Thursday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Dola Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Lonnie to a . Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.