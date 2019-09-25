LIMA — Loren Allen Twining, 77, died at 9:35 PM on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos, Ohio.

Loren was born on April 9, 1942, in Lima, Ohio, to the late William Twining and Zenith (Jordan) Twining. On July 1, 1961, he married Blanch L. (Howell) Twining, who survives in Delphos, Ohio.

He had worked for, NK Parts, of Sidney, OH. Leroy, of Sidney, OH. Monarch, of Sidney, OH. and retired from Warner Swazey after 29 years, as a Toolmaker. He was a member of the Lima First Missionary Church.

He is survived by a daughter, Sheila Beebe, of Lima, and a son, Loren, Jr. (Shannon) Twining, of Lima; two grandchildren, Katelyn Price, and Nathan Twining; a sister, Elsie Plikerd, of Lima, a sister, Teresa Swallow, of MN, a sister, Twilla (Rob) Carr, of Lima, a brother, Harry (Alice) Twining, of Wapakoneta, a brother, James (Sharron) Twining, of Delphos, a brother, Glen (Nadine) Twining, of Lima, a brother-in-law, Dale Henderson, of Lima.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Johns, Janet Rudsell, Nancy Henderson, and a brother, Thomas Twining.

The family will receive friends from 1-5 P.M. followed by a funeral service on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Lima First Missionary Church in Lima, Ohio. Rev. Timothy White will officiate.

The interment of ashes will be in Shawnee Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima First Missionary Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com