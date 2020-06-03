LIMA — Lorene M. Fox, 98, passed away at 6:42 pm June 2, 2020 at Lima Convalescent Home. She was born January 19, 1922 in Boonville, IN to Gustauf and Carrie (Shelby) Grossman who preceded her in death. On August 3, 1951 she married Harry A. Fox who preceded her in death on July 23, 1997. Lorene had worked at J. C. Penneys in the 1960 and 1970's. Survivors include: 2 Sons, William J. Fox of North Canton, Steven A. (Kim) Fox of Massillon; a Daughter, Linda J. (Greg) Miller of Lima; 6 Grandchildren - John, Sherry, Gerry, Rod (Jaime), and Shane (Shana) Fox, Lindsay (Gordon) Cornelius, Several Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. Family services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Megan Croy officiating. A live stream of the service will be available at www.chiles-lamanfh.com via the Facebook icon at the bottom of the page. Burial will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday in Sunset Hills Cemetery in Canton. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Donor's Choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.