BOWLING GREEN — Loretta (Aller) Higgins, 59, of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Loretta was born on January 16, 1961 in Findlay, Ohio to the late D. Nelson and Dorothy (McDougle) Aller. She is survived by her sons: Steve (Rose Mason) Higgins of Columbus Grove and Anthony Higgins of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren: Lilah Bowman and Smith Higgins; brothers: Ed Aller, David (Marty) Aller, Ralph (Nadine) Aller all of McComb, Fred (Jan) Aller of Tipp City, Ohio and Will (Jean) Aller of Forest City, North Carolina; her former husband Bill Higgins of Columbus and a sister in-law Nedra Aller of McComb. She was preceded in death her brother Gerald Aller and a sister Kathryn Aller.

Loretta was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in McComb and was an excellent cook. The most important part of Loretta's life was her family and friends. She cherished the time she spent with them.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Loretta's honor on Saturday, February 1, 2020at 12 Noon in the St. John's Lutheran Church, 203 W. South St, McComb, Ohio 45858.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Loretta's honor to Chopin Hall.

Loretta's arrangements have been entrusted with the HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, McComb.

Online condolences, as well as fond memories may be shared with Loretta's family by visiting www.hannemanfh.com