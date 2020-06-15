Loretta Saffle
LIMA — Loretta K. Saffle, age 57, passed away June 15, 2020, at 8:09 am, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Loretta was born March 25, 1963, in Lima, OH, to Otto John and Kay F. (Miller) Heising who preceded her in death. On July 18, 1981, she married William V. Saffle Sr. who survives in Lima.

In 1981 Loretta graduated from Elida High School. She spent her career as a self-employed seamstress. She loved to paint and spend time with her granddaughters.

In addition to her husband, Loretta is survived by her 2 sons: William Saffle Jr. of Spencerville, OH and John (Heather) Saffle of Lima, OH, 2 granddaughters: Zoe Saffle and Aria Saffle, 2 brothers: Jeffrey Miller and Jack (Sheila) Heising both of Lima, OH.

According to the wishes of the family, there will not be any services or visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
