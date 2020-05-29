OTTAWA — Lori Ann Klausing, 58 of Ottawa died at 8:50 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 5, 1961 in Lima to Alfred J. and Cecilia Dorothy (Brinkman) Klausing. Her father is deceased, her mother survives in Ottawa. Lori Ann worked at Brookhill Industries in Ottawa. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. She was a very good and kind person who loved and enjoyed her parents, family, books, babies and young children. Lori Ann loved pretty things, especially necklaces and getting her nails painted. She liked animals, especially dogs. She had fun playing with her little dog "Lady". She also enjoyed watching her favorite movies and TV shows and was happy being around people. Lori really loved her extended Brookhill family, where she resided for over the last 20 years. Funeral mass will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Brookhill Industries or Putnam County Hospice and Home Care. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.