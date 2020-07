ST. MARYS — Lori Storer, 61, died at 11:10 p.m. July 23, 2020, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. The Rev. Bev Hurlburt will officiate. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.