WAPAKONETA — Lorraine F. Rostorfer, 93, of Wapakoneta passed away at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Wapakoneta Manor.

She was born on November 5, 1926 in Godell, IA to Arvin & Minnie (Stienlich) Ellis who preceded her in death. On November 7, 1947 she married George Rostorfer Jr. who passed away on August 10, 2012.

Survivors include two sons, Fred (Diane) Rostorfer, Frank Rostorfer both of Wapakoneta, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson and a sister Ellie (Andrew) Skief.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Jill; a daughter-in-law Debra Rostorfer and 5 siblings.

Lorraine was a homemaker and bookkeeper for their home business. She loved fishing and was a member of the Starlight Club of Lima for the visual impaired.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Gutman. Family and friends may call from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Lions Club of Lima for the Starlight Club.

