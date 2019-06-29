LIMA — Lorraine Pleva-McKiernan, age 69, peacefully passed away at home with her family by her side, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer.

Lori was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 30, 1949 to August P. Pleva, Jr. and Carmel Chenoweth Pleva. She was preceded in death by her father August, her sister Annette, her in-laws Jim and Ann McKiernan, and her brother-in-law Jim. On June 10, 1996 she married Michael McKiernan in Maui, Hawaii.

Lori was a 1967 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. Working with children with special needs gave her great enjoyment, and she had a love of interior design. She had been a member of the Junior Service League and was a loving and nurturing wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being involved in her grandchildren's lives.

Lori had varied interests including a love of nature, gardening, antiquing, genealogy and traveling with her husband Mike. These trips included traveling to her favorite places: Williamsburg, VA and the Florida beaches.

In addition to her husband Mike, Lori is survived by her children Brian Burke, Elliot (Holly) Burke, and Alexa (Scott) Gross; her loving grandchildren, Madolyn, Kenzie and Loren Burke; Jordan and Gabriel Burke; and Scotty, Avarie, Colten Gross, and great grandchild, Adalynn Gross.

Also cherishing her memory are her mother Carmel; her sisters Louise Pleva, Elaine (Ronnie) Snyder, and Christine Pleva; her sister-in-law Kay McKiernan, brother-in-law John (Nancy) McKiernan; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will begin at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, with Fr. David Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 2-4, and 6-8 p.m., and on Wednesday from 9-10 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to The August Pleva Memorial Scholarship at St. Charles Catholic School, Lima, Ohio.

