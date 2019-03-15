DELPHOS — Lou Anna Hanshumaker, 92, passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita's.

Lou Anna was born on August 4, 1926 in Union Township, Mercer County, Ohio to the late Herbert and Anna Belle (Snyder) Hennon. On December 20, 1947, she married Robert Hanshumaker who preceded her in death on August 1, 1987.

She was a 1944 graduate of Lima Central High School. She received an associate degree in 1946 in X-ray Technology from University Hospital in Cleveland. Lou Anna worked as an X-ray Technician at Lima Memorial Hospital until 1953 when she and Bob moved to Delphos to open Hanshumaker Motor Sales.

Lou Anna was a life-long Girl Scout and served for many years as the Delphos Neighborhood Chairman for the Appleseed Ridge Girl Scout Council. In May 1974 she received the "Thank You" badge, the highest Girl Scout award that can be given to a woman for her participation and dedication to scouting. In addition, she was the president of the Green Thumb Garden Club for ten years and was a member of the Delphos Canal Commission. She was a member and past president of the Phi Delta Sorority.

Lou Anna is survived by two daughters, Jane (John) Brown of Smyrna, GA and Lisa Hanshumaker of Indianapolis, IN. She also has a brother-in-law, Richard Waite of Columbus; one nephew, Rodger (Tanya) Waite of Lewis Center, OH; three nieces, Monica (Michael) Bing of Marlinton, WV, Melanie Waite of Columbus, OH and Mary Kay Waite (Steve Boyer) of Marysville, OH; and four great-nieces and nephews, and five great-great-nieces.

Her sister, Marilyn Waite and a brother Charles Hennon preceded her in death.

Visitation for Lou Anna will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 and 1 hour before the time of the service on Friday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth Street, Delphos. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22 with Pastor Rich Rakay officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, 1870 Robb Avenue, Lima OH, 45805, or to the Delphos Senior Citizen Center, 301 East Suthoff Street, Delphos OH 45833.

