Lou Pugh
1938 - 2020
LIMA — Lou Ann Pugh, 81, passed away at 4:37 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital. Lou Ann was born on October 13, 1938 in Lima, Ohio, to the late William and Almeda (Anderson) Pugh.

Lou Ann was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she served as Treasurer and on the Hospitality Program. She was also the Treasurer for the Neighborhood Association where she lived. She was in the first graduating class of Lima Senior High School and was a member of the Eagles Women's Auxiliary. She was an unbelievable cook, loved traveling with the Senior Citizens Travel Group and enjoyed Encore Theater. Lou Ann also worked to provide food for Family Promise. She was active with the Eager Reader's Book Club and her "Lunch Bunch" group.

She is survived by her family: Jan (Kim) Thomas, Darlene (Ralph) Goetz, and Kim Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lucy Pugh.

There will be no public visitation or service at this time. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Women of Triunity United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
