PHILOTHEA — Lou Ann Timmerman, 87, died May 14, 2019, in St. Henry.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Philothea. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. today and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, St. Henry.