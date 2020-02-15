LIMA — Mrs. Louella Hollmon, age 75, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Park West Orange Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

She was born on April 22, 1944 in Lexington, Mississippi to Joe and Ethel Lee (Hoover) Ellis both parents are deceased.

On June 26, 1993 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Edward J. Hollmon, he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Hollmon worked as a cook. She was member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Mothers Board.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 4 sons; Castro McLellan and Jenova McLellan (Sophia) both of Columbus, OH. Rico McLellan of Grafton, OH and Wendell McLellan of Jacksonville, FL. 4 daughters; Glory Stephenson and Michelle Smith (Deschund) both of Lima. Charleen McLellan and Lakrisha Hollmon both of Columbus, OH. 26 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. 2 brothers; Robert Ellis and Mossolina Ellis both of Lexington, MS. 1 sister; Dr. Dorris Robinson of Houston, TX. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by 7 brothers; Albert Ellis, Joe Willie Ellis, Timothy Ellis, James Ellis, Willie Ellis, David Ellis and Arthur Ellis. 4 sisters; Diane Ellis, Louise Brown, Yvonne Young and Willie Mae Ellis.

Home going services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at New Morning Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Austin Lewis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment -Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

