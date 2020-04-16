LIMA — Loueva Dick of Lima, Ohio at 100 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2020 at the Lost Creek Care Center in Lima.

She was born on New Year' Eve, December 31, 1919 in Mason County, WV. She was the daughter of the late Emory Hart and Freda Hart. She graduated the Class of 1937 from Wahama High School in Mason, WV.

Loueva enjoyed visits from her grandchildren, crocheting for family, and working jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons: James (Marilyn) Dick of Nevada and Mike (Ann) Dick of Texas; one daughter, Denise (Kelly) Lusk of Lima; and one brother Don (Marge) Hart of Pennsylvania. She had eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Patrick Dick of Arizona; brother, Jim Hart of West Virginia; and two sisters: Faye (Paul) Kemp of Toledo and Lois (Don) Bumgardner of West Virginia.

There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The or Life Line of Ohio – Columbus. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .