Louis Daley

LIMA — Louis Peter Daley, 89, of Lima left this world to be with his beloved wife of 68 years, Barbara Daley (Hefner) on June 12th, 2020.

Louis was a devoted husband and father of ten children.

Born the youngest child of Maria (Pisanelli) and Peter Diglio (Daley), Louis P. Daley grew up and lived all of his non-military years in Lima, Ohio. After the untimely death of his father, he started working at the age of eight years old setting up pins in a bowling alley; he never quit working throughout his entire life as working hard was his trademark characteristic.

He met Barbara Hefner in 1948 and three years later, they married as he was serving in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC as a paratrooper. His love and dedication to her was profound, even after her death in January. He was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Gerard Parish, where he also attended school as a youth and was a captain of the ushers.

He started a small Bait and Tackle shop (Daley's Bait) that allowed him to afford a Catholic education for his children while he also worked fulltime (and eventually retired) from the CSX Railroad in 1989. He was constantly building and repairing things and that type of work was really both his hobby and his passion.

He also enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing checkers with grandchildren in his retirement years (something time rarely afforded him to do while he was working). He was a magnificent husband, father and grandparent. The stories he told of his life experiences has left a legacy with multiple generations of his family.

He is survived by his children Mike Daley (Kay), Tim Daley (Becky), Phyliss Werling (Ken), Lynne Alger (Ron), Elaine Daley, Steve Daley (Carolyn) and John Daley (Lori); thirty-one grandchildren; thirty-nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter.

He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his son James Daley, daughters Susan Flores and Sharon Geier, sisters Lucy Brickner, Mary McMurray, Bessie Kunkle, Francis Hughes and brothers Frank Daley and Thomas "Tarz" Daley and his granddaughter Amanda Daley.

