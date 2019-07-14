LEWISTOWN — Louis D. Fairfield, 78, of Lewistown, OH passed away unexpectedly July 12, 2019 at Mary Rutan Emergency Department, Bellefontaine, OH.

Louis was born on June 9, 1941 in Goshen, IN, a son of the late Robert and Alice Baugher Fairfield.

On May 2, 1981, he married Jeanine Austin in Olney, Md and she survives. He is also survived by five children, Bob (Jennifer) Fairfield of Frederick, MD, Cherie (Lee) Estill of Cincinnati, OH, Kathy (Meriam I. Schroeder) Fairfield of The Villages, FL, Becky (Bob) Rowe of Ridgeway, OH, and Kristina (Jonathan) Griffiths of Bellefontaine, nine grandchildren, Aby, Chad, Courtney, Nathan, Whitney, Megan, Brady, Dylan, and Cora, three siblings, Sandy Patton of Elkhart, IN, Ted Fairfield, and Jackie (Dave) Overton, both of Goshen, IN and a special cousin, Esther Staley.

Lou was a 1959 graduate of Elkhart, IN High School, 1963 graduate of Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences and earned his MBA from Butler University. He had a long career as a pharmacist, currently working for Rite-Aid. Lou was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He served 15 years in the regular army including a tour in Vietnam and 12 years in the Public Health Service. Lou was an active member of Indian Lake Community Church in Russells Point, OH, where he was a past trustee and board president, Indian Lake Lions Club, Northwest Ohio Pharmacist Association, Wapakoneta VFW Post #8445, and current board member for Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan & Champaign Counties. Lou was a collector of many things including poison bottles, antiques, antique cars, pharmaceutical memorabilia, and toy trains. He enjoyed traveling, playing pickleball and shooting sports. Lou had a great sense of humor and it became expected by many to hear a joke when meeting with him. Above all, Lou was a caring family man who loved being with his family and involved in their lives and activities including coaching sports, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

Pastors Karen Blackburn and Jim Ellington will begin funeral services at 11:00 am, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Indian Lake Community Church, 121 N Orchard Island Road, Russells Point. Visitation is Thursday, July 18th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview, and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Huntsville Cemetery with military honors provided by Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial Contributions may be given in his name to Indian Lake Community Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.