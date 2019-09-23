DELPHOS — Louis R. Kaverman, 88, of Delphos, passed away surrounded by his loving family early Monday morning, September 23, 2019 at The Meadows of Delphos.

He was born November 14, 1930 in Delphos to the late Aloysius Michael and Laura (Laudick) Kaverman. On August 17, 1955, he married the love of his life, Martha (Eickholt) Kaverman, who survives in Delphos.

Louis is also survived by three daughters, Jane (Nick) Horstman, and Elaine (John) Luersman both of Delphos, and Sharon (Rob) Stechschulte of Findlay; eight grandchildren, Chad (Ashlee) Horstman, Jason Horstman, Tiffany (Bryan) Maas, Courtney (Andrew) Flinn, Katie Luersman (fiancé Ryan Steele), Christie (Jim) Heisel, Melissa (Matt) Christ, and Matthew (Nikki) Stechschulte; six great-grandchildren, Caiden Horstman, Adalynn Heisel, Benton Heisel, Olivia Christ, Nicholas Christ, and Caroline Stechschulte, and one great-granddaughter, Josephine Flinn on the way; three sisters, Dorothy Heitz of Wapak, Alene Klausing of Delphos, and Janet Hiett of Spencerville; a brother-in-law, Ed Utrup of Delphos; and a sister-in-law, Rita Ricker of Delphos; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Bryan Stechschulte and Brett Luersman; great-grandchildren, Camilla and Gabriel Heisel; four sisters, Betty (Leonard) Beckmann, Alice (Norman) Knippen, Margaret (Paul) Pohlman, and Ruth Utrup; a brother, Eugene (Esther) Kaverman; and three brothers-in-law, Robert Heitz, Richard Klausing, and Tom Hiett.

Louis was a 1949 Delphos St. John's High School graduate. He served in the United States Army, in 1951 he was stationed in Trieste, Italy. He retired as general manager in 1992 after 40 years of different management roles at KP Industries/Huffy Corporation. Louis was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, his great-grandfather helped build the church. He volunteered as an usher/greeter, and was on the Maintenance, and Beautification and Preservation Committees. He was a life member of the 4th Degree Knight and life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1362. He was also a life member of the VFW Post 3035 and member of the honor guard, and served on the Board of Directors of the Senior Citizens Center. He was named 1980 Boss of the Year by the Jaycees. He donated his time and talent to the Canal Commission.

Louis enjoyed woodworking, and repairing and restoring antiques. He especially enjoyed his Farmall-A tractor. Most important in his life were his wife and family. He looked forward to planning their summer vacations, and visiting at the campgrounds. Most special to Louis was time with family and friends.

The family would like give a special thanks to all the caregivers at the Meadows of Delphos for the wonderful treatment that Louis received.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery with graveside military honors conducted by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:0o p.m. on Wednesday, September 25 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a K of C rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Parish Wake Service. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.