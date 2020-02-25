MILLER CITY — Louis J. Noirot, 80, of Miller City died at 5:25 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Fox Run Manor, Findlay. He was born August 1, 1939 in Miller City to the late Jess and Ethel (Marchal) Noirot. On May 1, 1965 he married Sandy Giesige who survives in Miller City.

Also surviving are two children, Natalie (Philip Flip) Schroeder of Findlay and Annette (William) Naumoff of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Lydia Schroeder, Eli Schroeder, Sophia Naumoff, and Ava Naumoff; a sister, Dorothy Alt of St. Petersburg, FL; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Noirot of Miller City and Margie Noirot of Wauseon. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Don, and Dr. Steve Noirot; a sister-in-law, Mary Noirot; and a brother-in-law, Bob Alt.

Louie was the owner/operator of Louie's Barber Shop in Miller City for 56 years. He loved the Miller City Community. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City. Louie was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam Era and a member of the Miller City American Legion, New Bavaria VFW, and the Miller City Sportsman Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a Detroit Tigers Fan.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City with Msgr. Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Miller City American Legion and New Bavaria VFW. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic. Memorials may be made to Putnam County Hospice, or CAP (Cancer Assistance Program).

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.