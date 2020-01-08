PANDORA — Louis David Risser Jr., 92, passed away January 7, 2020 at the Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora. Louis was born June 10, 1927 in Pandora to the late Louis and Elizabeth (Hodge) Risser. On June 18, 1949 he married Margaret DeVore Risser who preceded him in death on January 3, 2019.

Louis graduated from Pandora High School and served in the U.S. Marines during World War II and the Korean Conflict. After returning from the war, Louis took over the family farm until 1968 when he went to work for Proctor & Gamble in Lima. Louis was a member of Pandora United Methodist Church, Pandora American Legion and was a 32nd degree mason. He volunteered at VOSH and was a past president of the local chapter and supported its missions. Louis and his wife had enjoyed following the Airstream Caravans.

Louis is survived by his son, Michael (Sandra) Risser of Concord, California.

Louis was preceded in death by a daughter, Michele Risser; a brother, Charles Risser and a sister, Ellen Farrell.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at Pandora United Methodist Church. Pastor Duane Kemerley officiating. Burial will be in Pandora Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday where military rites will be performed. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pandora United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.