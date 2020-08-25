HARROD — Louise T. Baker, 94 went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6:49 AM at her home in Harrod, surrounded by her family. Louise was also known as "Granny" "Ta-Da" or "Sis", depending on who she was talking to.

Louise was born on September 10, 1925, to Balthasar and Teresa (Thuringer) Kirchmeier, who preceded her in death.

On September 20, 1946, she married Charles E. Baker who died September 8, 1971 in Denver, Colorado. After her husband's death, Louise moved to Ohio where she made her home with her daughter, Donna and son-in-law Phil, in Harrod until the time of her death.

Louise was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Ada. She was also a member of the Air Force Auxiliary and a life member of the Ada VFW Post #9381 Auxiliary and the VFW National Home.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Donna (Phillip) Newland of Harrod; four grandchildren: Shelley (Dean) Sears, Shane (Debra Jones) Newland, Danelle (Patrick) Abrams and Jake Baker; twelve great grandchildren: Michael, Ashton, Alexandra, Brooklyn, Elizabeth, Thomas, Matthew, Vincent, Harrison, Brody, Braelyn and Layla; twelve great-great grandchildren: Kaylee, Payton, Ella, Beckett, Trenton, Colton, Joseph, Vivian, Miles, Raelynn, Brynleigh and Evelyn; a daughter-in-law, Janet Baker; along with many nieces and nephews. She loved them all dearly and enjoyed seeing and spending time with them.

Louise was preceded in death by two sons: Ronald Baker and Larry Baker; two great-great grandchildren: Haiven Chandler Hale and Blake Ryder St. Sauveur; seven brothers: Bernard, Martin"Duke", Clarence, Herman, Leo, Donald and Norbert Kirchmeier; and three sisters: Helen Anderson, Mary Ayers and Dolores "Babe" Haahr.

We would like to thank Dr. Shanmugam from Internal Medicine and the staff at CHP Hospice in Ada for the excellent care and love they showed mom and her family, giving a special thank you to Bonnie (Slone) Gruber for the care and the way you always lifted her spirits and put a smile on her face.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Ada with Father Ed Shikina officiating. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. A prayer vigil will begin at 7:45 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Ada and/or Community Health Professionals-Hospice of Ada.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

