ADA — Louise A. Woods, 88, died at 5:12 p.m. Dec. 8, 2019, at Vancrest of Ada.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Evangelist Pat Powers will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Uniopolis.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.