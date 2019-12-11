ADA — Louise A. Woods, 88 died at 5:12 pm Dec. 8, 2019 at Vancrest Health Care Center, Ada, Ohio. She was born on November 2, 1931 in Skelt, Webster Co., WV to Robert J, Cogar and Weltha (Ross) Cogar. She married Gordon G. Wilfong in June 1950, who preceded her in death and married Edgar Woods in July 1984, who also preceded her in death. She is survived by one son, Dana L. Wilfong, two stepsons, Robert E. Woods of Wapakoneta, and William E. Woods of Martin TN, three daughters, Donnas M. McComb, Patricia A. Edgington, Deborah L. (Jeffrey) Lee, one sister Retha Morlock, one brother Larry Cogar, eleven grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Wanda Sue Sawmiller, two sisters, Lena Cogar and Violet Metzner, and four brothers Harold, Harry, Donald and Ronnie.

Louise loved her family, friends, flowers, felines, farmers and firemen. Many frequented her table for a home cooked meal, a laugh and a never ending cup of coffee, her home was known as "the coffee house". Louise never knew a stranger or stray, all were welcome, her heart was always full of compassion for the weakest souls that found their way to her doorstep. She earned the name Grandma Kitty from her great grandchildren and wore the name proudly. Her determination to give, encourage and care for others will be her legacy.

Family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 13 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 2 with Evangelist Patrick Powers officiating and burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery near Uniopolis.

Memorial contributions may be given to Uniopolis Fire Department, Wyandot County Hope Clinic