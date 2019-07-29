SPENCERVILLE — Lovena Pearl Pollock, 99, from Ottawa, Kansas passed away peacefully on July 27th following a short illness. The Pollock family now has a chance at winning a card game.

Known as Pearl, she was born in Southworth, Ohio on December 9, 1919.

She and her twin sister, Muriel, who passed away in 2015, were daughters of Edgar and Molly Winans. Pearl and her four siblings (Carrol Winans, Raymond Winans, Muriel Winans Wagner, and Marcille Winans Davidson) grew up on her parents' small farm outside of Spencerville. She was an alum of Spencerville High School and graduated in 1938.

On February 2nd, 1940 she married J. Dale Pollock. She would constantly say "Dale was the fish that married a Gem." They had 5 children: Gary (Loretta) Pollock of Glencoe MN, John (Janie) Pollock of Ottawa, KS, Robert "Mickey" Pollock of New York, NY, and twins Don (Cathy) Pollock of Nevada, MO and Debra Delano of Charlotte, NC. In their early years, the family had a farm just outside of Monticello, OH. In 1956, they moved into Spencerville. They later moved to Minneapolis, MN and started a successful insulation manufacturing company. Pearl also enjoyed buying fix-it-upper houses to remodel/redecorate and then resell. Pearl and Dale eventually retired and moved to Florida. They enjoyed traveling the country in their camper, spending time with family, being involved in the many activities in their retirement community, and bowling (Pearl was on a bowling team into her 90's!). Pearl NEVER missed an opportunity to play Bingo or any sort of card game.

Dale passed away in 1997 and Muriel's husband passed away two weeks later of the same medical condition. A short time later Muriel moved to Florida with Pearl and the two of them were inseparable once again. Shortly after Muriel passed away in 2015, Pearl moved to Vintage Park Assisted Living in Ottawa, KS, next to son John's home/business.

To know Pearl or to have even met her meant it was impossible to miss hearing the amazing poems she had written, which she was able to recite up until just days before her passing. The three that she recited most were Winter in Minnesota, The Lament of a Senior Citizen, and "Bingo-it is." Along with her numerous jokes and reciting poems to anyone and everyone she met, she would also tell of how she and her twin (Muriel) each had their own set of twins (Debra and Don Pollock and Diane and Dennis Wagner).

If she were to give advice on how to live a long life: have a sense of humor, enjoy the little things, be thankful, show gratitude, do word search puzzles, take every morsel of uneaten food in a to-go-container, and most importantly eat the dessert first!

Pearl has 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 14 step great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and 7 step great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her siblings Carrol, Raymond, Muriel, and Marcille, by her husband Dale, her son Don, and her grandson Jason R. McMichael.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Friday, August 2, 2019 in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Rev. R. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The Family will receive friends from 4 until 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

The Pollock family would like to apologize to the manufacturer of Mentos as we suspect their stock will now take a tumble.