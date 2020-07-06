1/1
Lowell Rickett
LIMA — Lowell "Satch" Rickett, 81, passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Springview Manor Nursing Home.

Lowell was born on July 29, 1938, in Tinsley, Kentucky, to the late Hayes and Judy (Patterson) Rickett. On January 5, 1959, he married the love of his life, Janice Shoup Rickett, who survives in Lima.

Lowell was self-employed. He enjoyed playing cards, watching baseball, and listening to Country and Bluegrass music. His favorite teams were the Indians and the Reds.

He leaves behind his wife of 61 years; son, William (Lori) Rickett of Lima; two daughters: Lisa (Wayne) Risseeuw of Elgin, OR and Debra Rickett of Lima; five grandchildren: Jayson Ball, Heather Ball, Coral Mabry, Sage Mabry and Alyssa Rickett; and brother, Lonnie Rickett of Fourmile, KY.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters: Opal Simms, Alma Jean Reefer, Carolyn Michael and Geneva Beckmeyer; and seven brothers: Howard Rickett, Murrill Rickett, Homer Rickett, Edgar Rickett, Doyle Rickett, Leonard Samuel Rickett and Billie Rickett.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and care providers at Springview Manor and also a special thanks to longtime friend Bob Fetters.

There will be no public visitation nor services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
