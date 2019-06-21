LEIPSIC — Loyce Plaugher, 91, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Villas of Leipsic. She was born December 1, 1927, in Brooks County, Texas and was the tenth child of William Jacob and Beulah Stella (Edwards) Ply. They both preceded her in death.

She was married on August 7, 1953 to Edwin Jarboe Plaugher, who preceded her in death on August 4, 1994.

Loyce is survived by two sons, Steven Ray (Trish) Hill and David Ernest (Carol) Hill; two daughters, Susan Lois (Terry) Pawlak and Julie Kay (Chris) Fannin; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and one sister, Rosalee Lucille Gray.

She was preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters.

Loyce attended Leipsic United Methodist Church and was a member of the Columbus Grove Christian Church. She had worked at Gregg's Department Store formerly in Lima for 15 years and was also a homemaker. She was a member of the Red Hat Lady Bugs, was an avid reader, loved to dance and sing, enjoyed playing dominoes, playing card games and treasured time spent with family and friends. Loyce had a quick wit and great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh. She had a love for Texas and remained a true Texan at heart.

Services will begin at 11:00 am, Monday, June 24, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Jim Klausing will officiate with burial to follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 5:00-8:00 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, 10879 State Route 12, Columbus Grove, Ohio 45830.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's choice.

