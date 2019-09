ROCKFORD — LuAnn Sigler, 63, died Sept. 2, 2019, at her residence.

Celebration of Life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home. Pastor Brad Kittle will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.