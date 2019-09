WAPAKONETA — Lucas James Regula, 33, died Aug. 30, 2019.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta. The Rev. Doug Pretorius will officiate.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services and one hour prior to services at the church.