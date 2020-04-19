SPENCERVILLE — Lucile M. Miller, 87, of rural Spencerville, passed away peacefully in the Roselawn Manor Saturday morning, April 18, 2020. She had resided there since July, 2019.

She was born January 21, 1933 in Lima, the daughter of the late Gail and Edna Burke Shark. On July 7, 1951 she married Walter Eugene Miller, who died May 1, 2018.

Surviving are her three sons; Thomas E. (Tamara) Miller of Spencerville, Paul D. (Brenda) Miller of Findlay and John C. (Bretta) Miller of Spencerville; eight grandchildren; Michael C. (Mary Meyers) Miller, Shawn T. ( Mataya) Miller and Ben M. (Andrea Mays) Miller, all of Spencerville, Jay D. (Niki) Miller of Cincinnati, Paula J. (Eric Robey) Miller and Rachael L. (Mike) Overholt, both of Lima, Crystal L. (Matthew Witta) Miller of Fostoria and Erika P. Miller of Columbus; 14 step grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 18 step great grandchildren and three step great great grandchildren, her brother Russel (Armeda) Shark of Spencerville and Brother-in-law; Richard Miller of Wapakoneta.

Preceding her in death was her infant sister Alice Shark and sister-in-law Joann Rahrig.

Lucile was a Life member of the VFW Post 6772 and American Legion Post 191 Auxiliaries. She enjoyed visiting area casinos, working puzzles and worried about everything.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service to be announced later when health concerns are good. Burial will be in the Spencerville cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bowersock Bros. VFW Post 6772.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]

The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is caring for the family and the arrangements