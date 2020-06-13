Lucille Carter-Hendricks
1931 - 2020
LIMA — Lucille Teresa Carter-Hendricks, 89, of Lima passed away at 9:01 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on January 26, 1931 in Lima to Richard William and Margaret (Feltz) Burger, who both preceded her in death. She had been married to William Carter, who preceded her in death in February 1986. She married Bill Hendricks on May 23, 2008 and he preceded her in death on March 22, 2018.

Lucille had worked as an office clerk at Davidson Enamel. She was a lifelong member of St. John Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling, square dancing, playing pool and cards.

Surviving are her step-son William Hendricks, Jr. of Illinois; her step- daughter Elaine (Nick) Lesko of Illinois; her brother-in-law Merle Carter of Waynesfield; her sister-in-law Nancy Burger of Cridersville; her ten step-grandchildren; her eleven step great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her step-daughter Joyce; her step daughter-in-law Kim; her step-grandson Gary; her siblings Sr. Rita Burger, Sr. Pauline Burger, Hilda (Ray) Evans, Dick (Hazel) Burger, Jim Burger and Rose Arnold.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the Mass.

Father David M. Ross will officiate.

Interment in Fairmount Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family would like to thank Bridge Hospice and Lucille's caregivers Nancy, Angie, Peg, Linda and Dawn for all their excellent care.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
