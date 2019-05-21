LIMA — Lucille "Jean" Goes, 93, passed away on May 19, 2019, at 10:50 am, at Lima Convalescent Home.

Lucille Jean was born March 3, 1926 in Cleveland, OH, to George and Elsie (Lemr) Dahlman who both preceded her in death. On November 9, 1986 she married James "Jim" L. Goes who preceded her in death on October 4, 2010.

Lucille Jean was a Collections Manager for Lima Electric Motors and retired after 20 years of service. She was a volunteer at St. Rita's Auxiliary for approximately 29 years.

Lucille Jean is survived by her children, Bruce (Kay) Flinn of Middle Point, OH, Carol (Robert) "Bob" (d) Simons of Lima, OH, and Linda (Lyle) Stemen of Sylvania, OH.

She is preceded in death by her previous husband, Dale Archer and brothers, George (June) Dahlman, Jr and William "Bill" (Rita) Dahlman.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, at 11:00AM. Father Jim Szobonya will officiate the service. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 2:00PM to 8:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL and on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00AM until the time of the service at 11:00AM at the church. The family will be having a wake service at 8:00PM following visiting hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Convalescent Home Foundation, 1650 Allentown Road, Lima, Ohio 45805, or to donors choice.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Lima Convalescent Home for their excellent care given to Lucille Jean and Jim.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.