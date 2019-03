CELINA — Lucille A. Kramer, 96, died Feb. 28, 2019, at Celina Manor.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home.