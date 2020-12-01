OTTOVILLE - Lucille "Lucy" Wittler Lammers, 93, of Ottoville died 10:49 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Van Wert Hospital, Van Wert. She was born July 3, 1927 to the late Herman and Theresia (Ricker) Kemper. On July 3, 1948 she married Elmer Wittler, who preceded her in death on December 14, 1971. On May 30, 1980 she married Robert F. Lammers, who preceded her in death on December 3, 2014.

She is survived by three children: Doyle (Doris) Wittler of Fort Jennings, Carol (Dave) Giesken of Ottoville and Marilyn (Rodney Oiler) Allen of Napoleon; 9 grandchildren: Jeffrey (Joan) Wittler, Laura (Michael) Hutt, Scott (Jennifer) Wittler and Tricia (Aaron) Halker, Nichole Giesken, Melissa (Anthony) Herron, Tracey (Jeremy) Bloomfield, Jason (Brittany) Allen and Jennifer Allen; 12 great-grandchildren: Ava Wittler, Erin (Brian) McClanahan, Ryan Wittler, Connor Wittler, Summer Wittler, Lauryn Halker, Jacob Halker, Cole Giesken, Kiersten Herron, Mikala Bloomfield, Zoey Bloomfield and Arianna Protner; a brother: Isadore Kemper of Ottoville; 2 sisters: Theresa Kramer of Ottoville and Agnes Ostendorf of Fort Jennings and a sister-in-law: Ruth (Kemper) Johnson of Leipsic.

Lucy was preceded in death by 3 sisters: Frances Muzechuk, Amelia Burdg and Bertha Gasser and 7 brothers: Henry Kemper, Leo Kemper, Lawrence Kemper, Arnold Kemper, Alphonse Kemper, Joe Kemper and John Kemper.

Lucy retired from Fort Jennings Local Schools, where she had been a cafeteria cook. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. She was a member of both the Fort Jennings Catholic Ladies of Columbia and the Fort Jennings American Legion Auxiliary. In 2003, Lucy was recognized as Putnam County's Outstanding Senior Citizen for her volunteer work. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting, and was especially known for making quilts, blankets and her ever popular pot scrubbers and crochet-top towels.

Lucy's funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Father Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fort Jennings. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday at the LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township and again Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at church. There will be a scripture service at 3:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Due to restrictions regarding COVID-19, Masks and social distancing are required at both the funeral home and church.

