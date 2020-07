COLDWATER — Lucille C. Smith, 92, died at 9 p.m. July 25, 2020, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Grand Lake United Methodist Church, Celina. The Rev. Matt Overman will officiate. Burial will be in Swamp College Cemetery, Celina.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cisco Funeral Home, Celina, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.