VAN WERT — Lucinda S. "Cindy" Wallace, 65, died July 28, 2020, at her residence.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert. Cheryl Schaffner will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.