LIMA — Mrs. Lucy Edith Banks, age 102, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at approximately 4:42 a.m. at Lost Creek Health Care in Lima.

She was born on September 14, 1916 in Early County, Georgia to the union of Elijah and Ella (Evans) March; both parents preceded her in death. Mrs. Banks considered herself 103 years old since her birthday was 5 days away.

In 1935 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Raymond Banks who preceded her in death on August 12, 1990.

Mrs. Banks formerly worked at Lima City Schools and Westinghouse. She was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the Church Choir. She loved fishing sewing, cooking and dancing. She loved to work and if she didn't have a ride she would walk.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; Ray V. Banks and Bruce E. Banks both of Lima. A daughter; Cheryl K. Crisp of Lima. 18 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren and 83 great-great grandchildren. A niece; Louella Reed of Delphos, Ohio. A host of other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons; Roy Banks and Robert Banks. 2 daughters; Rita White and Gloria S. Jackson. 2 sisters; Catherine Jackson and Lela March. 4 brothers; Canada March, Zelotes March, Robert March and Porter March.

Home going services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Earnest Stephens, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

Entombment - Memorial Park Mausoleum -

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

