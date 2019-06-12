LIMA — Lucy Cheney, 94, died at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos, Ohio.

Lucy was born on December 28, 1924, in Salyersville, Kentucky, to the late Elliott Salyer and Edith (Allen) Salyer.

Lucy married Jonas Potts on January 8, 1943. He preceded her in death in 1983. She married Earl K. Cheney on June of 1975. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2001. Lucy was a member of the Lima Community Church of the Nazarene since 1958, life member of VFW and a member of Lima Eagles Lodge #307. Her hobbies were growing flowers, working puzzles, reading, cooking and being with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana Ruth (Steve) Carter, of Hudson, FL; two grandchildren, Angela Marie Carter, of Columbus, OH. and Kristopher Everett Carter, of CA; a great grandson, Anakin Smyers, a sister, Blanche Bailey of Knox, IN. and a brother, Donald Salyer, of Beavercreek, OH.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marion Dyer and Myra Sommerville, a brother, Arnold Salyer.

The family will receive friends from 11a.m. to 1p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

Minister Terry Ayers will officiate.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, OH 43551

