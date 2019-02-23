LIMA — Ludie G. Turner, age 88, passed away February 18, 2019, at 5:45 am, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Ludie was born June 10, 1930, in Florence, AL, to Jesse and Edith (Simpson) Turner who preceded him in death.

There will be a funeral service held on Thursday at 12:00 noon at the Philippian Missionary Baptist Church. Officiating the service will be Dr. B. Lamont Monford. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery following the service. Friends may call on Thursday from 11:00 am until the time of the service at the Philippian Missionary Baptist Church.

The family has entrusted the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL in assisting them with making funeral arrangements. The family would like to thank the community, family and friends for their expressions of love and kindness during this time of bereavement.

