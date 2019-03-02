LIMA — Luella Cook, 96, of Lima, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born on November 18, 1922 in Ottoville, Ohio to the late Henry A. and Elenor {Grothaus} Wannemaker. On August 12, 1944 she married Paul W. Cook who preceded her in death on April 19, 2016.

Mrs. Cook was a homemaker for her family. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and above all, taking care of her family.

She is survived by her children: Paulette (Rod) Tuach of Lima, Daniel (Denise) Cook of Gomer, Pamela Rose (Russ) Valenti of Wapakoneta, and John Cook of Lima, 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson Drew Cook, brothers: Eugene, Lavern, Harold, Hubert, and Orville Wannemaker, and sisters: Eileen Gemmel and Marceil Musser.

Her family will receive friends on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5-8pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH.

A funeral mass will begin at 11am at St. Johns Catholic Church in Lima on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Fr. David Ross will officiate. Friends may visit from 9:30-10:30am at the funeral home Tuesday morning. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Cancer Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.