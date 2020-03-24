FISHERS, Ind. — Luella Murray Wandell, 97, passed away peacefully in Fishers, Indiana, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Luella was one of eight children (Byron, Robert, Evelyn, Irvin, Beatrice, Eileen and Wayne) born to Clyde and Maud (Hardin) Murray of Auglaize County, Ohio on August 1, 1922. She married Glenn A. Wandell on May 2, 1942, who predeceased her in 2005.

Luella is survived by her three children, Pamela Fleming (Bill) of Laytonsville, MD; Glenna Miller of Noblesville, IN; and Wes Wandell (Jenny) of Plainwell, MI. Luella's nurturing love will be very much missed by her eight grandchildren (Sean, Brent, Jennifer, Ashley, Megan, Jenah, Robbie, and Mitch) and her twelve great grandchildren.

Luella Wandell and her husband Glenn always resided in Lima, Ohio, and raised their children there. Luella was very proud of her help with the war effort when she posed in 1942 for a Lima News photo promoting a Westinghouse campaign for scrap metal donation awareness. Luella wrote lovingly in her memoir of the "Good Old Days" on the family farm in Auglaize County, Ohio, where she and her brothers and sisters attended a one-room school house called the Hardin School. Luella was born and raised on the farm of her mother's family, and she will be buried at nearby Fairmount Cemetery. Luella was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants.

A private celebration of her life will be held at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home in Cridersville, Ohio on Saturday, March 28, with burial following at Fairmount Cemetery. Rev. Jean Horn will officiate.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.

Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are PRIVATE. The family welcomes you to join the live streaming of the funeral service at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/26473 , 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 28, 2020.