HARROD — Lugene "Toby" S. Pittenger, age 58, passed away March 19, 2019, at 11:28 pm, at the Memorial Herman North East Hospital in Humbell, TX while returning home from a missions trip and two week vacation from Belmopan, Belize, Central America where she was able to visit family and friends that she dearly loved. Toby was born May 6, 1960, in Lima, OH, to Larry J. (Helen Buckner) Truex and Sue E. (Blosser) Truex. Her father who survives in Parrish, FL and her mother preceded her in death. On April 24, 1981, she married Kim L. Pittenger who survives in Harrod, OH.

Toby was a 1978 graduate of the Allen East High School. After high school she had worked as a salon manager with Lady Dyes Salon. She was also the owner/operator of her own restaurant. Toby was currently the President of her and her husband's business, Hidden Hills RV Sales and Service. Toby was a member of Restoration Temple where she was very active and took on the name "Loby". She was also a member of the Auglaize Township Historical Society. She will be remembered as being a dedicated, loving and awesome wife, mother and Christian woman.

In addition to her husband, Toby is survived by her son, Kyle Pittenger of Roundhead, OH, an adopted daughter, Carmella Alvringa of Belmopan, Belize, Central America, 2 grandchildren: David and Toby Alvringa, a brother, Larry "Jamey" Truex of Harrod, OH, a sister in-law, Lisa M. Truex of Harrod, OH and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and her brother, Francis L.Truex.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Harrod Community Center. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Restoration Temple/Belize Missions Fund.