LIMA — Mr. Luke Turner, Jr., age 63, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at approximately 8:50 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on February 27, 1956 in Florence, Alabama to the union of Luke and Earlene (Jones) Turner, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Turner a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Philippian Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 daughters; Nicole Spencer of Atlanta, GA and Tenille Spencer of Tuscaloosa, AL. 1 grandchild. An aunt; Waymon Boddie of Lima. 1 brother; David W. Turner of Lima. 4 sisters; Corinna Cunningham (Ira), Ruth Hamilton, Glenda Foster and Anita E. Turner all of Lima. A special friend; Cynthia Roberts of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Lester Jones and Joel Jones. A sister; Deloyce Kirkman.

Home Going Services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Monford, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Military Honors VFW 1275

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the TURNER Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com.