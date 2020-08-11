1/1
Lunda Drew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lunda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

OTTAWA — Lunda J. Drew, 75, of Ottawa died 8:40 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at her grandson's residence in Lakeview. She was born October 23, 1944 in Lima to the late Raymond and Lela (Mason) McCurdy. On February 15, 1964 she married Howard R. Drew Jr. He preceded her in death April 16, 2006.

Lunda is survived by her children: Kimberly (Tim) Steedman of Northwood, Lisa (Ann Penney) Schnipke of Ottawa, Scot (Anja Reinberg-Drew) Drew of Wilsonville, OR., Kent (Lyndon Alcid) Drew of Lima ; four grandchildren: Beth Yanka, Eric Schnipke, Foster Drew, Emily Reinberg; sisters: Brenda Miles of Ottawa, Treva Corkwell of Bowling Green, and Teresa Burr of Jacksonville FL.

She is preceded in death by a sister: Judy St. Clair; and four brothers: Gary McCurdy, Raymond McCurdy Jr., Larry Dean McCurdy, and Ronnie Kehn.

Lunda retired in 2006 as an Environmental Aide at ResCare. She loved to travel and gamble. She enjoyed country music and doing crossword puzzles. Lunda was a collector of Precious Moments.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19, face masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved