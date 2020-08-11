OTTAWA — Lunda J. Drew, 75, of Ottawa died 8:40 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at her grandson's residence in Lakeview. She was born October 23, 1944 in Lima to the late Raymond and Lela (Mason) McCurdy. On February 15, 1964 she married Howard R. Drew Jr. He preceded her in death April 16, 2006.

Lunda is survived by her children: Kimberly (Tim) Steedman of Northwood, Lisa (Ann Penney) Schnipke of Ottawa, Scot (Anja Reinberg-Drew) Drew of Wilsonville, OR., Kent (Lyndon Alcid) Drew of Lima ; four grandchildren: Beth Yanka, Eric Schnipke, Foster Drew, Emily Reinberg; sisters: Brenda Miles of Ottawa, Treva Corkwell of Bowling Green, and Teresa Burr of Jacksonville FL.

She is preceded in death by a sister: Judy St. Clair; and four brothers: Gary McCurdy, Raymond McCurdy Jr., Larry Dean McCurdy, and Ronnie Kehn.

Lunda retired in 2006 as an Environmental Aide at ResCare. She loved to travel and gamble. She enjoyed country music and doing crossword puzzles. Lunda was a collector of Precious Moments.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19, face masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.

