LIMA — Al -Hajj Luqman Alaa Muhammad, age 43 of Lima, Ohio, passed away at 1:57 p.m. at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center on Aug. 22, 2019.

Luqman was born Jan. 18, 1976 in Southfield, MI., to Jaami S. Muhammad who survives in Ann Arbor, MI. and Malikah H. Muhammad who survives in Lima.

Luqman previously worked at Rudolph Foods and Proctor and Gamble. He graduated from Huron High School in Ann Arbor, MI., and also studied at DeVry in Atlanta, GA. An avid sports fan, Luqman was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and also the Michigan Wolverines. Luqman enjoyed all types of music and people. In part of his religious belief, Luqman made Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia several years ago.

Surviors include his parents, his three children; daughters; Courtney and Akousa and his son Luqman.

A granddaughter; Amare, his brothers: Ali Muhammad, Lamont Newton, Ibn-Jaami Muhammad and Mustafa Muhammad. Sisters; Waarithah-Udin Muhammad, Fatimah (Jay) Steward, Medina Muhammad and Mecca Muhammad. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Luqman was preceded in death by his brother John Anthony Shears and sister Akousa Shears and his maternal grandparents; James and Harrietta Owens and paternal grandparents; Harvey and Oddie Shears.

Visitation will be held at the Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N Cable Rd., Lima, Ohio 45805 from 11am to 12 noon on Monday Aug. 26, 2019. Funeral Prayers will start promptly at 12 noon with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery following the prayer service.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes at the Siferd Funeral Home is honored to care for the Muhammad family.