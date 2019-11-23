LIMA — Mrs. Lydia Marie Houston, age 60, passed from this life on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at approximately 12:27 a.m. at Promedical Defiance Regional Hospital.

She was born on October 25, 1959 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Henry R. and Alma J. (Sims) Houston, her father is deceased and her mother survives in Defiance, Ohio.

On December 30, 2017 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Earnest Murphy; he survives in Defiance, Ohio.

Mrs. Houston was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Defiance, Ohio.

Besides her loving husband Earnest, she leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; Andre Houston and Ezekiel Campbell, IV. both of Lima. 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. 2 brothers; Broderick Houston Shirley) of Napoleon, OH and Eric Houston (Adell) of San Diego, CA. 2 sisters; Inez Houston of Toledo, OH and Detri Houston of Douglasville, GA. A host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends

She was preceded in death by a brother; Roderick A. Houston.

Home going services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Defiance, Ohio with Rev. Raymond Gaffney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

