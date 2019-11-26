BOTKINS — Lyn Degen, 76, of Botkins passed away at 5:09 a.m. Saturday November 23, 2019 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima.

She was born on August 9, 1943 in VanWert, OH to Harvey & Hazel (Reynolds) Snyder who preceded her in death. On October 12, 1963 she married Jim Degen and he survives in Botkins.

Survivors include 2 daughters; Jo (David) Hone of Celina, Jennifer (Kevin) Free of Botkins; 2 grandchildren Tyler Free, Alivia Free; a sister Peggy Thompson of New Jersey; a brother-in-law Fred (Shari Moorman) Degen; 2 sisters-in-law Suz (Rex) Dershem, Shirley Degen and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 3 brothers-in-law Dave Thompson, Sonny Degen, Don Degen and a sister-in-law Mary Lou Degen.

Lyn was a 1961 graduate of Spencerville High School. After high school, she attended a business school in Minnesota. She had worked at The Fisher Cheese Co., Cotner's Hardware, Botkins Electric and Koenig Equipment. She was an active member of Botkins United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team and going to the casino. She especially loved watching her grandchildren play basketball. Lyn didn't know a stranger and had a kind heart. She loved helping others, taking care of animals, and lunch dates with her countless friends. Most of all, her family will miss having her on their annual family vacation in Tennessee at the Smokey Mountains.

Funeral services will begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday November 29, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Pastor Randy Locker officiating. Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Botkins Athletic Boosters or to the Auglaize County Humane Society.

